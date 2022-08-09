Overview of Dr. Susan Senft, MD

Dr. Susan Senft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Senft works at Island Eye Care Inc. in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.