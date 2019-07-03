Overview

Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Sgambati works at SurgONE in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.