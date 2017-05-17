Dr. Susan Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Shi, MD
Dr. Susan Shi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
- 1 6651 Main St Ste 760, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 335-0335
- 2 12345 Bissonnet St Ste E, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (713) 814-3599
- 3 12667 Bissonnet St Ste Ob, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (281) 498-6100
-
4
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6441 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 779-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shi?
Dr. Shi always goes above and beyond my expectations. She always takes her time with patients and is always willing to answer any questions in a clear manner. She is very patient, kind and you always feel like you have her full attention while she is in the room.
About Dr. Susan Shi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083804165
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shi speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.