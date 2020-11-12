Dr. Susan Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Shi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
- 1 2008 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 382-6565
- 2 829 57th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 633-7273
-
3
Apollo Medical PC1340 ROCKAWAY PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 257-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very thorough doctor with a great bedside manner. She has many years experience and it shows. An amazing provider would highly recommend her
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
