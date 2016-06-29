Dr. Slade accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Slade, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Slade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
- 1 466 E HIGH ST, Lexington, KY 40507 Directions (859) 309-9368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slade is one of the most responsive , caring and talented doctors I have met.
About Dr. Susan Slade, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801848403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slade.
