Dr. Susan Stefko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Stefko, MD
Dr. Susan Stefko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Stefko works at
Dr. Stefko's Office Locations
UPMC Eye Center Oakland203 Lothrop St Fl 6, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My 8-year-old daughter had an operation done by dr. Stefko and her team for rare orbital tumor. Dr. Stefko explained patiently and to the details what was the plan, she kept us informed during the operation that lasted 8 hrs and kept visiting us in PICU and in the hospital every day. She is extraordinary physician and surgeon! Strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Stefko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215902259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefko works at
Dr. Stefko has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefko.
