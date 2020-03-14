Overview of Dr. Susan Stefko, MD

Dr. Susan Stefko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Stefko works at UPMC Eye Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.