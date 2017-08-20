Dr. Susan Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Stein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW Fl 9, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 463-8548
-
2
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Group Cdc LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (202) 463-8548
- 3 5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 741-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr. Stein performed my hemorrhoid surgery 3 weeks ago, my hemorrhoids were in terrible shape. It could not have been done better. I took Tylenol for 3 days and then did not need any more pain medication. There was very little bleeding after the surgery. After 10 days I did not even think about it any more. Dr. Stein could not have been more pleasant and professional. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Susan Stein, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164533584
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.