Dr. Susan Storm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Storm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Pediatric Care North, Inc.8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor. Terrible front office staff. They open at 8:00 am, but by 8:25 their phone recording still says they are closed, & to call back during normal office hours. Multiple times their staff have messed up our appointment times (we have a print-out from previous check-up w/ next appt printed on it; we go at that time & their scheduling system has moved us to a different time).
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962553529
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Storm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.
