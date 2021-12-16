Dr. Susan Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Cascade Eye & Skin Centers PC1703 S Meridian Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 848-3000
-
2
Cascade Eye and Skin Centers PC5225 Cirque Dr W Ste 200, University Place, WA 98467 Directions (253) 564-3365
-
3
Cascade Eye And Skin Centers921 Harvey Rd NE Ste B, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 939-7911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cascade Eye and Skin Centers PC205 10th St NE Ste 119, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 848-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
I have had nothing but professional visits with her. I have followed her to University Place from Sumner. I look forward to see her tomorrow for a look at a mole which i got in 3 days. My full body scan is March. I have not had good results when calling for an appointment for eyes, etc., even when I had an emergency so found another clinic. I feel that our doctors don't know what is happening in with their patients. This is Multicare also.
About Dr. Susan Sullivan, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326126814
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.