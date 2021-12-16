Overview

Dr. Susan Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Cascade Eye And Skin Centers in Puyallup, WA with other offices in University Place, WA and Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.