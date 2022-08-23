See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Susan Swanson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Swanson, MD

Dr. Susan Swanson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Swanson works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fagadau Hawk & Swanson
    6131 Luther Ln Ste 216, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Linda D — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Swanson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1942372339
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanson works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

    Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

