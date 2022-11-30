Overview of Dr. Susan Sweat, MD

Dr. Susan Sweat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Sweat works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.