Dr. Susan Sweat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Sweat, MD
Dr. Susan Sweat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Sweat works at
Dr. Sweat's Office Locations
Kansas City Urology Care, PA9301 W 74th St Ste 225, Merriam, KS 66204 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweat?
On time and gave clear explanations
About Dr. Susan Sweat, MD
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1447200084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sweat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweat has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweat.
