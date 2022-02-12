Overview of Dr. Susan Swords, MD

Dr. Susan Swords, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Swords works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.