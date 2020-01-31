Dr. Szmyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD
Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp
Children's Eye Physicians9302 Towne Square Ave, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She is incredible! We have been going to her since my daughter was a newborn and she literally works magic to get a quality eye exam. She was recommended by our pediatrician. I am so grateful to have been sent her way.
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Dr. Szmyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
