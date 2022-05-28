See All Otolaryngologists in Aiea, HI
Dr. Susan Tan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Susan Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Jeff T Healy MD LLC in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

    Jeff T Healy MD LLC
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 590, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 983-6447
    Patrick J. O'donnell Md. Llc.
    1319 Punahou St Ste 1120, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 983-6447

  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Nasal Polyp
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sinusitis
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Abscess
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Birthmark
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Enlarged Turbinates
Facial Fracture
Facial Trauma
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Jaw Fracture
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Neck Mass
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scars
Skin Cancer
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    May 28, 2022
    Ive seen Dr Tan once so far and my impression is that she’s a doctor I can trust. She listened intently regarding my situation and treated me immediately. Her doctor patient relation is admirable, and she showed me how she cared. Her 2 office staff were also very helpful, and displayed an interest in patient care. I felt very comfortable in their office.
    Les H. — May 28, 2022
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1457731358
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Dr. Susan Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

