Dr. Susan Tanner, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Tanner, MD is an Occupational & Environmental Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Atlanta Office3833 Roswell Rd NE Ste 116, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 845-7484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My ND retired and I was blessed with finding Dr Tanner. One of the caring doctors I have ever met. Dr Tanner is extremely talented and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Susan Tanner, MD
- Occupational & Environmental Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1417174269
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
