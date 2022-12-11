Overview of Dr. Susan Thomas, MD

Dr. Susan Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.