Overview

Dr. Susan Thomason, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Thomason works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.