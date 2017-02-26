Dr. Thornsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Thornsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Thornsley, MD
Dr. Susan Thornsley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Thornsley works at
Dr. Thornsley's Office Locations
Alder Health Services Inc100 N Cameron St Ste 301E, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 233-7190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thornsley has been an excellent psychiatrist for me. She has always been in my corner; recognizes needs that I don't see, gradually prescribes and increases medications with at least one month between these (which I appreciate because I have time to get used to them and for their effects to show.) I would recommend her to anyone who wants to be listened to and carefully diagnosed.
About Dr. Susan Thornsley, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841222650
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornsley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornsley.
