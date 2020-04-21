Dr. Thys-Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Thys-Jacobs, MD
Dr. Susan Thys-Jacobs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Foot & Ankle Medical Care PC343 W 58th St Ste 11, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 506-0236
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Healthfirst
Dr. Thys is a life saver! She has helped me more than any doctor could have. I recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Susan Thys-Jacobs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336297829
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Thys-Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thys-Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thys-Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thys-Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thys-Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.