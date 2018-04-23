Overview

Dr. Susan Touma, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Touma works at Huntington Dermatology Inc in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.