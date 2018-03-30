Dr. Susan Traxler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traxler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Traxler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Traxler, MD
Dr. Susan Traxler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory U and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Traxler's Office Locations
Cumming Pediatric Group1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 460, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 888-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Traxler is the BEST. She has taken care of my four children for eleven years and they all love her.
About Dr. Susan Traxler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700922747
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Emory U
- Davidson College
