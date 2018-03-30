Overview of Dr. Susan Traxler, MD

Dr. Susan Traxler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory U and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Traxler works at Cumming Pediatric Group in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.