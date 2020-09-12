Dr. Trese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Trese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Trese, MD
Dr. Susan Trese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Trese's Office Locations
Dh Care Services LLC1400 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Trese to anyone needing psychiatric medication. Dr. Trese listens, she is empathic and she is extremely smart. She is very responsive to emergencies. I especially appreciate that I can make my appointments on line.
About Dr. Susan Trese, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114135886
Education & Certifications
- Southwest Dallas Hospital
- Methodist Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Trese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trese.
