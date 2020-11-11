See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Susan Trout, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan Trout, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Trout, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Trout works at Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology PC
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 350, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-7115
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Donor Sperm Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trout?

    Nov 11, 2020
    Dr Trout's team has always been very open and supportive to my wife and myself. Being a lesbian couple, working with this team we felt no different than any other couple. The process was intense and very specific, but Dr. Trout and the nurses were always available for questions before and well after our IVF treatments.
    Julie — Nov 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Trout, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Trout, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trout to family and friends

    Dr. Trout's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trout

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Trout, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Trout, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285635193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Trout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trout works at Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Trout’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Trout, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.