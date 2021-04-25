Overview of Dr. Susan Tsai, MD

Dr. Susan Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.