Dr. Susan Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Tsai, MD
Dr. Susan Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Northwestern Medicine Center for Comprehensive Gynecology259 E Erie St Ste 2450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Tsai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962459776
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago|University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
