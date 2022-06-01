Dr. Susan Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Tseng, MD
Dr. Susan Tseng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
1
The Regents of the Univ of Ca Constituti2261 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-7109
2
Uc Davis Medical Center4860 Y St Ste 3800, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2700
3
Terrell D Smith MD3200 Bell Rd, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 888-7616
4
Uc Davis Medical Group1620 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-7109
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tseng is very patient oriented. Has time to listen to your concerns and Dr Tseng is able to address the concerns.
About Dr. Susan Tseng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1356403182
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
