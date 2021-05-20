Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
Dr. Susan Tucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
Fredericksburg Psychiatry Plc1500 Dixon St Ste 203, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 310-4822
Synergy Psychotherapeutics Plc221 Us Route 5 S, Norwich, VT 05055 Directions (802) 369-9378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tucker always listened to me. I was more than just a med check for her. She took her time. Hence, there was usually a long wait in her office but that is because she cares. I have been on all the same meds she prescribed for over 10 years. I am stable. my new doctor has only changed my sleep meds. The only reason I stopped seeing her is because I moved 60 miles away.
About Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1013942796
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
