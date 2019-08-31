Dr. Susan Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
Dr. Susan Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had eye lobes removed. Dr tucker was so professional. It has been a week and I have hardly any bruising or swelling.
About Dr. Susan Tucker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- St Michael's Hosp
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
