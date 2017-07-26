See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Ungar, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Ungar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Ungar works at Susan L. Ungar, M.D. PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan L. Ungar, M.D. PC
    150 W End Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 787-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Warts
Dermatitis
Acne
Warts

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 26, 2017
    Long time patient - she helps me every time the first time. She's really a great doctor.
    Samantha in Manhattan , NY — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. Susan Ungar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1215904032
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    • Cornell U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Ungar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ungar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ungar works at Susan L. Ungar, M.D. PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ungar’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

