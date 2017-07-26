Overview

Dr. Susan Ungar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Ungar works at Susan L. Ungar, M.D. PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.