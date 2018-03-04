Overview of Dr. Susan Vasko, MD

Dr. Susan Vasko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vasko works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.