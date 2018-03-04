Dr. Susan Vasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Vasko, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Vasko, MD
Dr. Susan Vasko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vasko works at
Dr. Vasko's Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery4030 Easton Sta Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 246-6900
-
3
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery4971 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasko?
I have been a patient of Dr. Vasco for at least 15 years and I really can't imagine going to anyone else. What I like most about her is her reasonable approach to treatment options.
About Dr. Susan Vasko, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316938251
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasko works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.