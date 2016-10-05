Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD
Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Vicenti works at
Dr. Vicenti's Office Locations
Susan M Vicenti, MD2 Aarona Pl Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, kind and knowledgeable. Answers all my questions & really takes the time to explain things in a way that I will understand, also her nurse & front desk are two of the SWEETEST women ever! =)
About Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicenti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicenti works at
Dr. Vicenti has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicenti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.