Dr. Susan Ways, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Ways, MD

Dr. Susan Ways, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Ways works at SAINT JOSEPH MEDICAL HOSPITAL in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ways' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Medical Center
    1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 943-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Emanuel Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Adenomyosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Susan Ways, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033287685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Abog
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ways has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ways accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ways has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ways works at SAINT JOSEPH MEDICAL HOSPITAL in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ways’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ways. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ways.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ways, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ways appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

