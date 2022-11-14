Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wcislak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD
Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Surgery group of arizona20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (844) 436-7874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I just had 2 procedures-Parathyroid and Thyroidectomy-Dr Wcislak explained in laymans terms exactly what to expect-caring and compassionate throughout,from the consult to post op-The care she gave me helped get through this challenging time-She checked with me the day prior to the procedure and then frequently to make sure I was healing properly-I highly suggest Dr Wcislak for surgery involving any type of Thyroid issues!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477963270
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Wcislak works at
