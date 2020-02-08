Dr. Susan Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Webb, MD
Dr. Susan Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Gyn.9330 Park West Blvd Ste 409, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-1173
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
Great staff! Front end was friendly, the nurse was personable. Dr. Webb was fabulous. As a health care professional myself, I was extremely pleased with the care.
About Dr. Susan Webb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518935311
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.