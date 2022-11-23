Dr. Susan Weinkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Weinkle, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Weinkle, MD is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Weinkle works at
Locations
-
1
Susan H. Weinkle MD5601 21st Ave W Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinkle?
I hold Dr. Susan Weinkle in the highest regard! She patiently explains the procedures and is gentle in the applications. Her kindness and the love of her job shines bright. The waiting room is pleasant as are the assistants who work for her.
About Dr. Susan Weinkle, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992897938
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- Stanford University
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinkle works at
Dr. Weinkle has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.