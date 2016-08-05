See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD

Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Wermeling works at Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (445)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile

Dr. Wermeling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery
    3213 Summit Square Pl Ste 175, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Bluegrass Plastic Surgery
    1707 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-5577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Lipodystrophy
Breast Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Lipodystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wermeling?

    Aug 05, 2016
    Dr Wermeling and her entire staff are simply the best medical professionals I've ever dealt with. Everyone is friendly and caring above and beyond the standard. I've found Dr Wermeling to be warm and understanding, as well as a highly skilled plastic surgeon. She seems sincerely interested and is always happy to answer questions or concerns. The staff is professional and at the same time, convey that same sense of sincere concern and kindness. I highly recommend Dr Wermeling and her entire staff
    Cindy A. in Lexington, KY — Aug 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wermeling to family and friends

    Dr. Wermeling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wermeling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336144161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wermeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wermeling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wermeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wermeling works at Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Wermeling’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wermeling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wermeling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wermeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wermeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.