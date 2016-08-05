Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wermeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wermeling, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery3213 Summit Square Pl Ste 175, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Bluegrass Plastic Surgery1707 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wermeling and her entire staff are simply the best medical professionals I've ever dealt with. Everyone is friendly and caring above and beyond the standard. I've found Dr Wermeling to be warm and understanding, as well as a highly skilled plastic surgeon. She seems sincerely interested and is always happy to answer questions or concerns. The staff is professional and at the same time, convey that same sense of sincere concern and kindness. I highly recommend Dr Wermeling and her entire staff
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Notre Dame
- Plastic Surgery
