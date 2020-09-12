Dr. Susan Westcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Westcott, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Westcott, MD
Dr. Susan Westcott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Westcott works at
Dr. Westcott's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center - 192Dodge717 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westcott?
Super knowledgeable and thorough. She has called me personally on several occasions to discuss concerns. She did an amazing job delivering my kiddo and helping me through my postpartum period.
About Dr. Susan Westcott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821109281
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westcott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westcott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westcott works at
Dr. Westcott has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Westcott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westcott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.