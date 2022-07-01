Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD
Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Westerlund's Office Locations
Susan Westerlund Gynecology850 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 507-4243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very relieved to have finally found an excellent gynocologist. I've had some pretty bad experiences in the past with physicians in this specialty, trust me. As a trauma survivor, these types of appontments are usually very difficullt for me, but everyone here was so kind from the very beginning. I did not have to wait long, which is important becuse that just increases my anxiety. I had a short list of concerns that I needed to address and Dr. Westerland listened and now we have an action plan to see what's going on to get me on the path to feeling better. I am very grateful for everyone there for their kindness and to Dr. Westerland for taking my concerns seriously.
About Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508804832
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerlund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerlund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Westerlund has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.