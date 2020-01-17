Dr. Susan Willard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Willard, DO
Overview
Dr. Susan Willard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Willard works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Tulsa, Oklahoma - East 71st6532 E 71st St Ste 150, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 740-4630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?
I have been a patient of Dr. Willard’s for 34 yrs & her and her staff are amazing. She has always been so caring and patient. I love Dr. Willard I would definitely recommend her!!
About Dr. Susan Willard, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033179916
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oral Roberts U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
Dr. Willard speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.