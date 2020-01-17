Overview

Dr. Susan Willard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Willard works at MDVIP - Tulsa, Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.