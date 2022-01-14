Overview of Dr. Susan Williams, MD

Dr. Susan Williams, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.