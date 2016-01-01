Dr. Susan Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Wilson, MD
Dr. Susan Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, CPMC Van Ness Campus and MarinHealth Medical Center.
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- MarinHealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Colo Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Holyoke College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
