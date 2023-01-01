Overview of Dr. Susan Winchester, MD

Dr. Susan Winchester, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Winchester works at Birmingham Breast Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.