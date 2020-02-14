Overview of Dr. Susan Wong, MD

Dr. Susan Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wong works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Somerville, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.