Dr. Susan Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Woods, MD is a Dermatologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Ohltown Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 884-1557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She treated my eczema with a new medicine. It's nice to see the doctor. Some practices aren't like that. Peace of mind
About Dr. Susan Woods, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013960319
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woods speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
