Dr. Wynne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Wynne, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Wynne, MD
Dr. Susan Wynne, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wynne works at
Dr. Wynne's Office Locations
San Antonio Family Psychiatry16007 Via Shavano Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wynne is very professional , kind , courteous and compassionate! Dr. Wynne is a straight shooter with no nonsense and has been there when I’ve needed her to be. She takes the time to listen but then I Also know that she has other patients so I respect that. If I need her on the phone she gets back to me promptly! Dr. Wynne is first rate in my book!
About Dr. Susan Wynne, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245305234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynne accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynne.
