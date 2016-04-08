Overview of Dr. Susan Yahia, DO

Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Yahia works at Marcy A Galinsky MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.