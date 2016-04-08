Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yahia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Yahia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Yahia, DO
Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Yahia's Office Locations
Marcy A Galinsky MD8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 105, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 271-0878
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yahia has been my Primary Care Physician for about 9 years now. Her bedside manner is unmatched! She listens to my concerns and always provides me with the best care for my situation. She never rushes me out of the office and always reminds me of my yearly checkups etc..When i moved down here in FL I was very nervous about getting a Dr. I really have never had a good family Dr. A co-worker recommended me to her. And Dr Yahia is top notch! Dr. Yahia is very methodical in diagnosing me when i
About Dr. Susan Yahia, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yahia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yahia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yahia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yahia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.