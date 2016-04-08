See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Susan Yahia, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Yahia, DO

Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Yahia works at Marcy A Galinsky MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yahia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marcy A Galinsky MD
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 105, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-0878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2016
    Dr. Yahia has been my Primary Care Physician for about 9 years now. Her bedside manner is unmatched! She listens to my concerns and always provides me with the best care for my situation. She never rushes me out of the office and always reminds me of my yearly checkups etc..When i moved down here in FL I was very nervous about getting a Dr. I really have never had a good family Dr. A co-worker recommended me to her. And Dr Yahia is top notch! Dr. Yahia is very methodical in diagnosing me when i
    Eileen in Homestead, FL — Apr 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Yahia, DO
    About Dr. Susan Yahia, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396759601
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yahia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yahia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yahia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yahia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yahia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

