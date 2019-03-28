Overview of Dr. Susan Yarian, MD

Dr. Susan Yarian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Yarian works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.