Overview of Dr. Susan Zacharia, MD

Dr. Susan Zacharia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zacharia works at Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.