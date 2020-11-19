See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Zweig, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Zweig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Zweig works at Concord Medical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Concord Medical Group
    135 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 725-7841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zweig?

    Nov 19, 2020
    I saw Dr. Zweig for over nine years and couldn't speak more highly of her or the care she provides. It breaks my heart to no longer be able to see her since I left New York. Dr. Zweig is incredibly patient, kind, direct, caring, and in my case, creative. She's always quick but never makes you feel rushed, and really get's to know her patients as individuals and build trust. She's always open to questions and concerns and is fast to try a new approach.
    Dana S. — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Zweig, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Zweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zweig works at Concord Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zweig’s profile.

    Dr. Zweig has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

