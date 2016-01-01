Dr. Susana Nolasco-Alonzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susana Nolasco-Alonzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susana Nolasco-Alonzo, MD
Dr. Susana Nolasco-Alonzo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo works at
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo's Office Locations
-
1
Susana S Nolasco Alonzo MD1251 W Tennyson Rd Ste 5, Hayward, CA 94544 Directions (510) 782-7116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo?
About Dr. Susana Nolasco-Alonzo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1194761056
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo works at
Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolasco-Alonzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.