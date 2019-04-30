Dr. Susana Escalante-Glorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalante-Glorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susana Escalante-Glorsky, MD
Dr. Susana Escalante-Glorsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda U Med Ctr
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Susana Escalante-Glorsky801 E Nolana Ave Ste 4, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-2626
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommended. Dr. Escalante really cares about her patients, and gives clear, understandable explanations of what she finds. She makes you feel like you're not just a number.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1043214760
- Loma Linda U Med Ctr
- Med Coll Penn
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Gastroenterology
